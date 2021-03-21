Wests celebrate 70th

Donald (Don) and Harriet West of Casper will celebrate their platinum jubilee (70th) wedding anniversary on March 22, 2021.

The couple met at church in Lincoln, Nebraska. After courtship, they were married March 22, 1951.

He is from Douglas and retired as a commercial artist. He continues to do wood carvings in his free time and has delighted friends and family with his talent.

She is from Lincoln, Nebraska, and retired from a long successful career in the title abstract business.

They have reached many goals and dreams during their union. One such dream was to have a summer house on Lake Alcova. There they graciously entertained many friends and family with delightful boat tours of the lake and other adventures.

He is well known for his green thumb and delicious tomatoes. She likewise is well known for delicious pies and cookies.

Please join their devoted friends and family in wishing them a happy 70th anniversary and continued blessings.

