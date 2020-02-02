You are the owner of this article.
Wyoming students excel
Wyoming students excel

Lillian Marie Lower, Casper, has earned placement on the Gonzaga University President’s List for fall semester 2019. Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed. Gonzaga is a private Catholic university in Spokane, Washington.

Streeter Ray Boatright and Jhett Jeffrey George, both of Casper, have been named to the fall semester dean’s list at Gonzaga University.

Jon Johnson, Casper, graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from Pensacola Christian College.

Sarah Rohde, Casper, has been named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire for earning honors for the fall 2019 semester. Rohde is majoring in history.

