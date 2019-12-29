Divorces, births

DIVORCES
CASPER — These were granted (made final) in Natrona County and released by the Clerk of District Court’s office. All divorces granted in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record.
- Michael Jospeh McNulty v. Heidi Lee McNulty
- James Anthony Rodrigues v. Heather Lee Rodrigues
- Sapphire Gabrielle Whalen v. Randy Kemp Lynn Jr.
- Kristen N. Anderson v. Dwight D. Anderson
- Scott D. Cameron v. Lisa K. B. Cameron
- Kahla Renec Motley v. Shaun Michael Drake
- Jennifer Lynae Forsberg v. Larry Dale Forsberg
- Diana Villa Ruiz v. Edgar Orlando Recinos Barrientos
- Tayler Buchanan Dukart v. Brianna Maria Dukart
- Matthew Jobe Brown v. Angel Rose Brown
- Dwan Gaye Orr v. Kevin Lee Orr
- Silvia S. Kraft v. John Ray Kraft
- Rachael Mae Shaw v. Joseph Michael Shaw
- Sandi Lee Bachmeier v. Timothy Eugene Bachmeier
- Catherine Giubbini v. LeRoy Wayne Giubbini
BIRTHS
CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births that occur at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment. In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.
Dec. 11, 2019
You have free articles remaining.
Girl, Coraline Fae, to Tricity-Marie Guerra and Kase Clark, Casper
Dec. 13, 2019
Boy, Brenton Lewis, to Madison McCarthy and William Johnson, Casper
Dec. 14, 2019
Girl, Grettell Melany, to Zayra Ventura, Douglas
Dec. 15, 2019
Boy, Oaklee Angel, to MacKenzie Branstetter and Nickelas Perez, Casper
Girl, Charlotte Dawn, to Laura and Mike McKeel, Casper