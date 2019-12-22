Marriages, divorces, births

MARRIAGES
CASPER — These licenses were issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.
- Brooks Lee Hauck and Nicole Marie Feser
- Richard Dean Embury and Julie Marie Cape
- Shawn Michael Feller and Monica Keala Yamaguchi
- Albert Salvador Morelli and Melyssa Ann Peters
- Sean Patrick Cohee and Jillica Sue Hinchen
- Jason Patrick Lentz and Elizabeth Anne Faussett
- Armando Pena-Morales and Juanita Marie Cardenas
- Austin Michael Spelts and Jessica Lynn McCormick
DIVORCES
CASPER — These were granted (made final) in Natrona County and released by the Clerk of District Court’s office. All divorces granted in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record.
- Nikki Sweets v. Justin Sweets
- Bianca Jacqueline Alcaraz v. Benjamin Joseph Alcaraz
BIRTHS
CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births that occur at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment. In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.
You have free articles remaining.
Dec. 11, 2019
Girl, Coraline Fae, to Tricity-Marie Guerra and Kase Clark, Casper
Dec. 13, 2019
Boy, Brenton Lewis, to Madison McCarthy and William Johnson, Casper
Dec. 14, 2019
Girl, Grettell Melany, to Zayra Ventura, Douglas
Dec. 15, 2019
Boy, Oaklee Angel, to MacKenzie Branstetter and Nickelas Perez, Casper
Girl, Charlotte Dawn, to Laura and Mike McKeel, Casper