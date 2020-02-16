Marriages, divorces, births

MARRIAGES
CASPER — These licenses were issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.
- Adam Jeffery MacCallum Jr., and Milah Shay Wright
- Ismael Mora Cruz and Miryam Margarita Lopez
- Tanner Lane Burback and Loreili Davey Herrera Martinez
- Noah Otto Nevel and Isabella Pearl Rowland
- James Anthony Rodrigues and Jamie Danielle Johnston
- Travis Gage Shrum and McKenzie Morgan Means
DIVORCES
CASPER — These were granted (made final) in Natrona County and released by the Clerk of District Court’s office. All divorces granted in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record.
- Marc Popovitch v. Patricia Jane Popovitch
- Rochelle Anne McCoy v. Scot Alan McCoy
- Joyce Annette Winter v. Dennis Jon Anthoney Winter
- Shaine Mae Dominguez v. Melessia Lauren Dominguez
- Treva Ray Seith v. Ronald Henry Seith
- Erika Flores v. Hugo Jimenez
- Carol Lynn Woods v. Michael David Woods
- Larry L. Burg v. Kayla Marie Burg
- Utaka Kay Yanaga v. Angelina Nicol Yanaga
- Russett Lynn Cool Clasen v. Leonard Allen Clasen
- Darla Jean Trujillo v. Antonio Dee Trujillo
- Shaun Leslie Browning v. Becky Ann Browning
- Juana Bascus Isom v. John Daniel Isom III
- Desiree Rose Coleman v. Derek Michael Coleman
- Terry Don Thacker v. Anita Ann Thacker
- Curtis Craig Fortin v. Patricia Ann Fortin
- Matthew Lawrence Snyder v. Ashley Lynn Chassin
- Herbert Eugene Urban v. Marian Georgia Lanik
- Shawn Kelly Dorman v. Christopher Michael Dorman
BIRTHS
CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births that occur at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment. In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.
Jan. 24, 2020
Twin girls, Olivia Jean and Addyson Sue, to Tiffany and Brett Waters, Casper
Jan. 29, 2020
Boy, Orin Robert, to Ally and Timothy Garner, Casper
Feb. 3, 2020
Boy, Jaxxon Mathew, to Autum Parker and Jason Braham, Casper
Feb. 4, 2020
Girl, AnnaLynn Shay, to Kati Cochran and Daniel Trujillo, Casper
Feb. 5, 2020
Boy, Jayson Wayne, to Kayla and Ryan Artz, Casper
Girl, Mila Sue, to Tierney and Brady Anderson, Casper
Boy, Theotis Alexander Roberts Jr., to Jennie Saunders, Casper
Feb. 7, 2020
Girl, Ostara Michelle, to Alexandrea Cauley and James Tewes, Casper
Feb. 9, 2020
Girl, Brooklyn, to Courtney Cook and Cory Beall, Casper
Boy, Ezra Joseph, to Mallory and Christopher Kost, Casper
Feb. 10, 2020
Boy, Ronan, to Kellie Cronin and Joshua Stath, Casper