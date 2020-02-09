You are the owner of this article.
Durtsche-Mikels
Laura Lee Durtsche and Donovan Matthew Mikels

 Sally Ann Shurmur

The parents of Laura Lee Durtsche are excited to announce her engagement to Donovan Matthew Mikels, the son of Gene and Betty Mikels. The wedding will take place on July 11, 2020, in Casper.

