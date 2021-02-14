 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Harrison Teet-Baran
View Comments

Harrison Teet-Baran

{{featured_button_text}}
Harrison Teet-Baran

Joe Baran and Rachel Harrison Teet

 Sally Ann Shurmur

Rachel Etoile Harrison Teet and Joseph Andrew Baran are engaged to marry on Sept. 25, 2021, at North Casper Clubhouse.

The bride-elect is the daughter of Donny Ray Teet of Cunningham, Tennessee and Etoile Dawn Harrison of Fairview, Tennessee.

The prospective groom is the son of Michael and Deborah Baran of Douglas.

The bride-elect is a graduate of Lincoln Memorial University and is employed by the Casper Star-Tribune.

The prospective groom graduated from Roosevelt High School and is employed by the Coca-Cola Bottling Company.

They met at Target, where the bride-elect was working at the time and the prospective groom was working for Coke merchandising.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News