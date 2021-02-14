Harrison Teet-Baran

Rachel Etoile Harrison Teet and Joseph Andrew Baran are engaged to marry on Sept. 25, 2021, at North Casper Clubhouse.

The bride-elect is the daughter of Donny Ray Teet of Cunningham, Tennessee and Etoile Dawn Harrison of Fairview, Tennessee.

The prospective groom is the son of Michael and Deborah Baran of Douglas.

The bride-elect is a graduate of Lincoln Memorial University and is employed by the Casper Star-Tribune.

The prospective groom graduated from Roosevelt High School and is employed by the Coca-Cola Bottling Company.

They met at Target, where the bride-elect was working at the time and the prospective groom was working for Coke merchandising.

