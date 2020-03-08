Weiss-Schoeber
Danielle Weiss of Cheyenne and Steven Schoeber of Casper are engaged to marry June 14, 2020, in Morrison, Colorado. The couple currently resides in Fort Collins, Colorado.
The bride-elect is the daughter of Amy and Randy Weiss of Cheyenne.
The prospective groom is the son of Janice Dona and Dr. Joe Schoeber and Cheryl Schoeber of Casper.
The bride-elect graduated from Central High School in Cheyenne in 2012, then graduated from the University of Wyoming in 2018 with a doctorate in pharmacy. She is currently a pharmacist.
The prospective groom graduated from Kelly Walsh High School in Casper in 2008, then graduated from the University of Wyoming in 2018 with a doctorate in pharmacy. He also is a pharmacist.
They met in pharmacy school at the University of Wyoming.
