Governor’s Arts Awards celebrates 2019 recipients

The Governor’s Arts Awards recognizes artists, arts organizations and patrons who've "displayed excellence in the arts and outstanding service to the arts in Wyoming," according to the Wyoming Arts Council website. The 2019 recipients are Wendy Bredehoft of Laramie, Jim Jackson of Sheridan, Robert Martinez of Riverton, the Wyoming Music Educators Association and the WYO Theater in Sheridan.

The cocktail attire event features dinner, a cash bar and the awards ceremony.

Where: Little America Hotel & Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne

When: Social hour at 6 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m., awards ceremony at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21

Tickets & info: RSVP by Friday, Feb. 14 at wyoarts.state.wy.us. Those needing assistance to attend may call the Wyoming Arts Council at 307-777-7742. For more information, contact Brittany at brittany.perez@wyo.gov or 307-214-2701. Sponsorship opportunities are available through Lori Hogan at 307-777-5196 or lorihogan2@wyo.gov.

