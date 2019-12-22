A Charlie Brown Christmas

And in the same region there were shepherds out in the field, keeping watch over their flock by night. And an angel of the Lord appeared to them, and the glory of the Lord shone around them, and they were filled with great fear.

And the angel said to them, “Fear not, for behold, I bring you good news of great joy that will be for all the people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, who is Christ the Lord. And this will be a sign for you: you will find a baby wrapped in swaddling cloths and lying in a manger.

And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God, and saying, “Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.”

Linus, walks silently out of the spotlight.

Now, with the “Good News” as the backdrop of Christmas, the children rally around the one ornament, bowed-over Christmas tree. “I never thought it was such a bad little tree,” says Linus. “Maybe it just needs a little love.”

Linus takes his beloved blanket and carefully wraps it around the drooping tree to prop it up. Enthusiastically, the others grab more decorations off of Snoopy’s award-winning doghouse and they decorate the tree.