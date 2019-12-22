A Charlie Brown Christmas

You remember it, the first-ever Charlie Brown Christmas Special that aired in 1965? If not, let me remind you. I’ve seen it at least 50 times.
Even though it is Christmastime, with a perfect snow lightly falling, children laughing, skating and dancing, Charlie Brown is depressed.
All of Christmas is being commercialized, he complains: Snoopy is decorating his doghouse for a neighborhood contest, his baby sister Sally has a long list of specific gifts but mentions that “tens and twenties” would be fine, too. Lucy adds to his holiday blues by complaining that she is always getting toys for Christmas; she just wants real estate.
Lucy, standing behind her psychiatric booth, counsels Charlie about his depression and suggests that he direct the nativity play to boost his spirits.
Hopeful, Charlie Brown arrives at the auditorium for rehearsal and discovers that even the Christmas story has been modernized and commercialized: the kids are dancing to jazz music and there is a Christmas “Queen” written into the play (so that Lucy can be the star, of course).
Mocked for his choice of a little pathetic, almost needle-less, Christmas tree, Charlie Brown yells, “Isn’t there anyone who knows what Christmas is all about?”
Linus says he knows and walks to center stage. Under a spotlight, he begins to quote from memory,
And in the same region there were shepherds out in the field, keeping watch over their flock by night. And an angel of the Lord appeared to them, and the glory of the Lord shone around them, and they were filled with great fear.
And the angel said to them, “Fear not, for behold, I bring you good news of great joy that will be for all the people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, who is Christ the Lord. And this will be a sign for you: you will find a baby wrapped in swaddling cloths and lying in a manger.
You have free articles remaining.
And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God, and saying, “Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.”
Linus, walks silently out of the spotlight.
Now, with the “Good News” as the backdrop of Christmas, the children rally around the one ornament, bowed-over Christmas tree. “I never thought it was such a bad little tree,” says Linus. “Maybe it just needs a little love.”
Linus takes his beloved blanket and carefully wraps it around the drooping tree to prop it up. Enthusiastically, the others grab more decorations off of Snoopy’s award-winning doghouse and they decorate the tree.
Magically, the tree grows taller and fuller... more beautiful.
“Merry Christmas, Charlie Brown!” the children yell.
Someone begins to hum and with all faces turned toward the sky, the children sing, “Hark! The herald angels sing, ‘Glory to the newborn king!’”
A Charlie Brown Christmas...you remember it now, don‘t you?
It is a story of “remembering” that Christmas is all about the savior, the Lord of creation, being born in a barn so that we might know the bottomless love of God.
When we begin to understand the measure of God’s gift given that night so long ago it always, always moves us to show “a little love” to someone else bent under the heavy load of life.
I just watched Charlie Brown Christmas again this morning. It’s a story worth revisiting... every year. Or every day.
Larry and Linda Kloster sponsor this column.