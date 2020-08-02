AARP offers 10 nonprofit grants

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

AARP Wyoming is offering $1,000 grants to 10 nonprofits in the state through its inaugural Small Dollar, Big Impact Grants.

The AARP Wyoming Small Dollar, Big Impact Grants will fund selected initiatives that recognize the assets and opportunities of Wyoming’s aging population with projects aimed at enhancing the livability of communities and helping create a better place for community residents to live, work and play.

“There are a number of nonprofits and communities who are doing great work in the realm of livable communities,” said AARP state director Sam Shumway. “We know Wyoming leaders can use these grants to push that work forward.”

The grant program is open to organizations and grassroots ad hoc groups and involves a very brief online application process. Priority will be given to eligible nonprofit organizations and grassroots groups that aim to improve one or more of the following “Eight Domains of Livability,” which include:

Outdoor Spaces and Public Places

Transportation

Housing

Social Participation

Respect and Social Inclusion

Work and Civic Engagement

Communication and Information

Community and Health Services