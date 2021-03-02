AARP offers tax assistance throughout state

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is providing free tax assistance and preparation, including new low-contact and virtual services for taxpayers concerned about the spread of COVID. This new approach, which requires appointments for all services, to Tax-Aide is available across the nation, including 11 locations in the state of Wyoming.

Tax-Aide is the nation’s largest free, volunteer-based tax assistance and preparation program that has helped over 68 million taxpayers since 1968. It is offered in conjunction with the IRS, and AARP membership is not required. In Wyoming, public health orders will dictate whether Tax-Aide sites are open for low-contact, in-person appointments, or will be open later in the year. Centers listed below as low contact centers will allow taxpayers to interact with IRS-certified Tax-Aide volunteers in one or two short, in-person meetings to exchange documents. Wyoming’s Tax-Aide locations include: