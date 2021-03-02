AARP offers tax assistance throughout state

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is providing free tax assistance and preparation, including new low-contact and virtual services for taxpayers concerned about the spread of COVID. This new approach, which requires appointments for all services, to Tax-Aide is available across the nation, including 11 locations in the state of Wyoming.
Tax-Aide is the nation’s largest free, volunteer-based tax assistance and preparation program that has helped over 68 million taxpayers since 1968. It is offered in conjunction with the IRS, and AARP membership is not required. In Wyoming, public health orders will dictate whether Tax-Aide sites are open for low-contact, in-person appointments, or will be open later in the year. Centers listed below as low contact centers will allow taxpayers to interact with IRS-certified Tax-Aide volunteers in one or two short, in-person meetings to exchange documents. Wyoming’s Tax-Aide locations include:
• Cheyenne Senior Center: Currently open for modified in-person and low contact
• Laramie Eppson Senior Center: Currently open for low contact
• Wheatland Public Library: Currently open for low contact
• Guernsey Senior Center: Currently open for low contact
• Worland Senior Center: Currently open for low contact
• Lander Senior Center: Currently open for low contact
• Riverton Senior Center: Currently open for low contact
• Greybull Public Library: Opening in March
• Cody Senior Center: Currently open for low contact
• Buffalo Senior Center: Opening in March
• Sheridan Senior Center: Opening in March
Tax-Aide is offering several options this year, and access to these services depend on volunteer availability and COVID restrictions in each locality. This year, tax assistance is available by appointment only to help protect Tax-Aide clients and volunteers.
- Self-preparation: Tax-Aide provides consumers with access to software to prepare their own taxes, and if needed, a Tax-Aide IRS-certified counselor can coach them through the process by phone or through computer screen-sharing. This service is free for qualifying clients with an Adjusted Gross Income of less than $72,000 a year. For additional qualification details visit: https://taxaide.aarpfoundation.org/online-self-filing-software or click here to contact a Tax-Aide volunteer to discuss your situation and see what services are available to you.
- In-Person: In Tax-Aide’s traditional in-person service, taxes are prepared and filed by IRS-certified tax counselors — with strict physical distancing measures in place. The number of locations is limited this season, and public health precautions may delay openings or limit the number of appointments available.
- Low-Contact: Taxpayers interact with IRS-certified Tax-Aide volunteers in one or two short, in-person meetings to exchange documents.
- Contact-Free: Taxpayers interact with Tax-Aide’s IRS-certified tax counselors online or by phone and exchange documents electronically and securely.
Tax-Aide volunteers provide taxpayers in communities nationwide with free tax preparation and filing services. Volunteers are trained and IRS-certified every year to ensure they understand the latest changes to the U.S. Tax Code.
For the latest, updated information on Tax-Aide sites and services, visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaide. Additional information on filing your taxes this year is available at aarp.org/taxes.