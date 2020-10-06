Apply for Daniels Fund scholarship

Scholar eligibility requirements:

• Be a current high school senior graduating during the 2020-2021 academic year from a high school in Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico or Utah.

• Be a current resident of one of these four states and a citizen or permanent resident of the U.S.

• Earn a minimum 3.0 high school GPA (on an unweighted 4.0 scale).

• Earn a minimum SAT Math score of 490 and a minimum Evidence-Based Reading & Writing score of 490, or a minimum ACT score of 18 in each category (writing score not required). Super scoring is not accepted. For students who were unable to take the SAT or ACT due to COVID-19 cancellations, they are eligible to apply with a minimum Grade Point Average of 3.3 in high school (on an unweighted 4.0 scale), and do not need to provide standardized test scores.

• The applicant’s parent(s) or legal guardian(s) must have an Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) of $85,000 or less on the 2019 tax return on which the applicant appears. For claimed dependents beyond the applicant, there is an allowance for an additional $5,000 for each dependent or $15,000 for each additional dependent in college full-time.

The Daniels Scholarship Program has provided more than $204 million in scholarships to over 4,350 students since the program was launched in 2000.

