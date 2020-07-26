Ask good questions, live a richer life.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

People’s stories captivate me. I love hearing where they grew up, how they describe their parents, what they remember about their school years. I am fascinated by the way they have navigated the difficulties that life has pitched to them. I want to know what path they took to get the job they have now and what they would love to do “someday.”

I want to know what people care deeply about and why they believe what they believe. Their stories teach me.

However, most people won’t tell their uniquely personal stories unless someone asks them leading questions.

If we care about knowing, learning, changing, we must ask questions. Kids ask questions. Students ask questions. Scientists ask questions. Innovators ask questions. Philosophers ask questions. Detectives ask questions.

Asking important questions is how we learn, explore and live better lives.

So in pursuit of hearing good stories I have collected “questions” to ask the people I respect and with whom I hope to build relationships. When these people tell me their stories, they inspire me to live at a higher level of excellence.

If you could go back in time and talk with your 6-year-old self, what advice would you give?