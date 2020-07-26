Ask good questions, live a richer life.

People’s stories captivate me. I love hearing where they grew up, how they describe their parents, what they remember about their school years. I am fascinated by the way they have navigated the difficulties that life has pitched to them. I want to know what path they took to get the job they have now and what they would love to do “someday.”
I want to know what people care deeply about and why they believe what they believe. Their stories teach me.
However, most people won’t tell their uniquely personal stories unless someone asks them leading questions.
If we care about knowing, learning, changing, we must ask questions. Kids ask questions. Students ask questions. Scientists ask questions. Innovators ask questions. Philosophers ask questions. Detectives ask questions.
Asking important questions is how we learn, explore and live better lives.
So in pursuit of hearing good stories I have collected “questions” to ask the people I respect and with whom I hope to build relationships. When these people tell me their stories, they inspire me to live at a higher level of excellence.
If you could go back in time and talk with your 6-year-old self, what advice would you give?
What is the greatest risk you have ever taken? Why?
If you could spend a week with anyone, living or dead, who would it be? Why?
What are your 3 greatest strengths? Weaknesses?
What is one of your all-time favorite movies? Why?
If you could change one thing about the last 5 years, what would it be? Why?
Who do you trust? Why?
When was the last time you cried the “ugly” cry? (Sobbing, snot flowing, chest heaving kind of cry)
Do you remember anyone you “hated” (or seriously disliked) 10 years ago? Does it matter now?
What is your greatest regret? Why?
What do you find yourself worrying about? Why?
Is there anyone who inspired you and made you who you are today?
What would you change about your family?
What three words do you hope people will use to describe you when you are gone?
What gives you great satisfaction?
What one thing you would do if it would be impossible to fail?
What do you spend too much time doing? What is it that you don’t spend enough time on? Why?
What are you addicted to?
What gives you energy? What depletes your energy?
What are you looking forward to in the coming months?
What do you consider as your biggest achievement in the last 5 years?
What is the most challenging part of your job? What is the most fulfilling part of your job?
What was a major turning point in your life?
People’s stories stimulate our thinking. The answers to questions like these inspire us to dream bigger, motivates us to change positively, encourages us to steadily keep moving and to dig deeper into the possibilities of this one life we have been given.
Ask good questions, live a richer life.
