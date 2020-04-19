August rally cancels Sweetwater County plans

The Newmar Kountry Klub Board of Directors officially cancelled its 2020 International Rally scheduled at the Sweetwater Events Complex August 23-28, 2020 due to COVID-19. The International Newmar Kountry Klub would have brought more than 1,000 travelers, 500 RVs and a variety of vendors from all over the United States and Canada to Rock Springs in August.
Larry Lloyd, Sweetwater Events Complex executive director explained, “This is the second large RV Rally that has cancelled this summer due to COVID-19. The cancellation of these events is drastically affecting the Sweetwater Events Complex budget. This significant loss of revenue from rentals and the campgrounds will impact the services that we offer, and the board and staff will be looking directly to Sweetwater County and the State of Wyoming for funding.”
Losing the rally will have a direct impact on local businesses in Sweetwater County. With over 1,000 people scheduled to be in the area for a minimum of six days, local businesses would have seen a considerable impact. The International Rally estimated an economic impact of approximately $817,000 in revenue for local businesses. It’s a big blow for businesses that are already struggling and were counting on extra revenue from the event. The City of Rock Springs, City of Green River and Sweetwater County will also lose the sales tax revenue generated by visitors during this international event.
Even though the rally is cancelled, the Sweetwater Events Complex RV Campground will remain open to RVers. Campgrounds that home many full-time RVing families are closing across the nation. The Events Complex campground will allow RVers a place to stay along with adequate space for social distancing and full hook-ups. The Sweetwater Events Complex RV Campground can offer overnight stays for traveling nurses, medical workers and full-time displaced RVers.
The rest of the Sweetwater Events Complex buildings will remain closed to the public per the Governor’s request. If you have questions about a specific event or need more information, please call the office at (307) 352-6789.
