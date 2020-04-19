August rally cancels Sweetwater County plans

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Newmar Kountry Klub Board of Directors officially cancelled its 2020 International Rally scheduled at the Sweetwater Events Complex August 23-28, 2020 due to COVID-19. The International Newmar Kountry Klub would have brought more than 1,000 travelers, 500 RVs and a variety of vendors from all over the United States and Canada to Rock Springs in August.

Larry Lloyd, Sweetwater Events Complex executive director explained, “This is the second large RV Rally that has cancelled this summer due to COVID-19. The cancellation of these events is drastically affecting the Sweetwater Events Complex budget. This significant loss of revenue from rentals and the campgrounds will impact the services that we offer, and the board and staff will be looking directly to Sweetwater County and the State of Wyoming for funding.”