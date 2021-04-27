BBBS receives grant

CASPER — The Wyoming Community Foundation recently awarded grant funds to the Natrona County branch of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wyoming. Funds will support mentoring relationships for at-risk youth involved in the juvenile justice system. BBBS connects youth to positive role models to help them to develop into well-functioning, successful young adults.

Program activities includes individual and family case management, meaningful community service, employment and workforce training, quality mentoring relationships with professionally trained adults, positive recreation and guided small group interactions, academic monitoring and assistance, community and family support services, and life skills and social training.

Due in part to the grant received from the Casper area local board of the Wyoming Community Foundation, BBBS can continue to offer services shown to be effective in helping youth make academic improvements, improving relationships with peers and family members, and reducing risky behaviors.