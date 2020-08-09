Beatles v. Stones in battle of tribute bands in Cheyenne

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The debate between the Beatles and the Rolling Stones has been going on ever since they first crossed paths on the charts 55 years ago. The argument at the time, and one that still persists, was that the Beatles were a pop group and the Stones were a rock band: the boys next door vs. the bad boys of rock. So who’s better?

These two legendary bands will engage in an on-stage, throw down with shows at 5 and 8:15 p.m., on Saturday, September 12, at the Lincoln Theatre Cheyenne courtesy of tribute bands Abbey Road and Satisfaction, The International Rolling Stones Show. The show played twice during the last two years at the Cheyenne Civic Center.

Taking the side of the Fab Four is Abbey Road, one of the county’s top Beatles tribute bands. With brilliant musicianship and authentic costumes and gear, Abbey Road plays beloved songs spanning the Beatles’ career. They face off against renowned Stones tribute band Satisfaction—The International Rolling Stones Show, who offer a faithful rendition of the music and style of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and the bad boys of the British Invasion.