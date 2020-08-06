You are the owner of this article.
Beegles graduates from War College
Beegles graduates from War College

Don and Nancy Beegles are proud to announce their daughter, Barb Beegles, a 1982 Kelly Walsh High School graduate, graduated from the Army War College on July 24, 2020 virtually. Upon graduation, she became a colonel in the Army National Guard.

Amy Ladd of Casper has been named to Colorado College's 2019-20 dean's list. Ladd was a Senior at Colorado College during the 2019-20 academic year. Students who achieve a grade point average of 3.75 or higher are named to the Dean's List, which is released once a year. To qualify, a student must complete seven units in the academic year and those courses must be taken for a letter grade. Colorado College, located in Colorado Springs, Colorado, operates on the block plan, in which students take one course at a time in three-and-a-half week segments.

Taylor Greig of Sheridan was named to The University of Alabama president's list for spring 2020.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor.

