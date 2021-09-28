CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment.
In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.
Sept. 13, 2021
- Girl, Ember Ann, to Paige and Colton Condelario of Casper
Sept. 14, 2021
- Boy, Eli Tate, to Donnell Tate and Angela Rezanina of Casper
- Boy, Walker James, to Natalie and Joshua Betcher of Casper
- Girl, Makenzie Kay, to Lindsay Menter and Marc Stinson of Casper
Sept. 15, 2021
- Boy, Chauncey Graham, to Stephanie and Sean King of Casper
- Boy, Luca Ray, to Harley Martin and Ryan Pittsley of Casper
Sept. 16, 2021
- Girl, Emersyn Marie, to Rygell and John Lee of Casper
- Boy, Griffin Phillip, to Brittany and Greyson Buckingham of Casper
- Girl, Zerelia June, to Jayde Kobbe and Joshua Wolfe of Casper
- Boy, Jonah Grey, to Deborah and Joseph Ferguson of Casper
Sept. 18, 2021
- Girl, Remi Kay, to Mersadie Holbrook of Casper
Sept. 20, 2021
- Girl, Shelby Ann, to Hillary and Cameron Brown of Casper
- Boy, Oliver Cade, to Amber Osseiran and Dwight Phillips of Casper
- Boy, Luke Theodore, to Dr. Aimee Gough and Katharine Allen of Casper
Sept. 21, 2021
- Girl, Bentley Reed, to Jenny and Tommy Russell of Casper
- Boy, Abraham Elijah, to Faith Sebesta and Elijah Stewart of Casper