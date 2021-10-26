CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment.
In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.
Oct. 11, 2021
- Girl, Charlie Rose, to Kyra and Kyle Dike of Casper
- Boy, Draco Allen Gabriel, to Elizabeth Wolfe and Shane Saffell of Casper
Oct. 12, 2021
- Boy, James Duane Jr., to Keylee Pederson and James Stai of Casper
- Boy, Clayton Lee, to Ashley and Joshua Harvey of Casper
- Boy, Dakota Roy, to Kaitlin Chandler and Cody Cline of Casper
Oct. 13, 2021
- Girl, Charlotte Elizabeth, to Rachel Taylor of Casper
- Boy, Harley Ray, to Kelli and Joshua Neal of Casper
- Girl, Marie Joyce, to Sabrina and Shawn Parmenter of Casper
- Girl, Emerson June, to Hanna and Greg Lensert of Casper
- Boy, Crew Joshua, to Mandy Butler and Joshua Glasspoole of Casper