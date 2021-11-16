CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment.
In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.
Nov. 1, 2021
- Boy, Wade Jensen, to Michelle and Frank Micheli of Casper
Nov. 2, 2021
- Girl, Sofia Pearl, to Sterling and Jonathan Butler of Casper
- Boy, Malcolm Henry Ray, to Jordan Markgraf of Casper
- Girl, Kirana Reign to Alejandra Arriaga and Joseph Rogi of Casper
- Girl, Hannah Leila, to Emily and Austin Clark of Casper
Nov. 3, 2021
- Boy, Jaxtin James, to Stephanie and Justin Holder of Glenrock
- Girl, Murphie Lennon, to Madeline and Jon Christensen of Casper
Nov. 4, 2021
- Girl, Arya Belle, to Brittney and Jeffrey Thomas of Casper
- Boy, Victor Finn, to Shannon and Adam Halvorsen of Casper
- Girl, Karter Layne, to Danielle and Austin Goodwin of Casper
- Boy, Ferris Charles David, to Jena Edwards and Andrew Franklin of Casper