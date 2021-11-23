CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment.
In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.
Nov. 8, 2021
- Boy, Aysa Bruce Bowen, to Katie and Keifer Balcerzak of Casper
- Girl, Maya Lauren, to Ashley and Jedadiah Shenefelt of Casper
- Boy, Caleb Jace, to Whitney Archuleta of Casper
- Girl, Olivia Ryan, to Keanna and Tyler Schneible of Casper
Nov. 9, 2021
- Girl, Avery Rose, to Lyndsey and Gordon Sawyer of Casper
Nov. 10, 2021
- Girl, Liliana Grayce, to Jodi and Eduardo Hurtado of Casper
- Boy, Kaleb David Pangus, to Adreanna Lopez of Casper
- Boy, Cassen Joaquin, to Cassandra Orozco of Casper
Nov. 11, 2021
- Boy, Logan Wren, to Amberle Sanwald and Daniel Ozanne of Casper
Nov. 13, 2021
- Boy, Jetson Robert, to Jennifer and Justin Hosey of Casper
Nov. 14, 2021
- Boy, Damon Lee, to Sierra Nafziger and Brandon Tilton of Casper
Nov. 15, 2021
- Girl, Payton Jean, to Kelly and Eric Brinkerhoff of Casper