CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment.
In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.
Nov. 29, 2021
- Girls, Ivy June and Nora Bea, to Sammantha and Jentz Quintero of Casper
Nov. 30, 2021
- Girl, Eleanor Dream, to Alexandra Bucklin and Danyl Richards of Casper
- Boy, Jaxon Timothy, to Cassandra and Kristian Williams of Casper
Dec. 1, 2021
- Boy, Kolt Richard Ruger, to Beau Guerrero and Arlo Witcher of Casper
- Girl, Audreyann Marie, to Shaunell and Daniel Underwood of Casper
- Boy, Jacob, to Kayla and Jonathan Otano of Casper
- Boy, Norman Edward IV, to Jessica and Norman Cardinal III of Casper
- Boy, Beau Lennyx Dayne, to Rebekah Grube and Jesse Gulliford of Casper
People are also reading…
Dec. 2, 2021
- Girl, Mia Joy, to Afton Tyson-Harley and Robert Harley of Casper
- Girl, Sophie Grace, to Alyssa and Shawn Coryell of Casper
Dec. 3, 2021
- Boy, Waylon Aron James, to Abigail Wixom of Casper
Dec. 6, 2021
- Boy, Rylen Robert, to Cori Spurlock and Jordon Ingle of Casper
Dec. 7, 2021
- Boy, Robert Anthony, to Jodi Fletcher of Casper
Dec. 8, 2021
- Girl, Adalia Marshalene James, to Shiva Zipler of Casper
- Girl, Adilynn Renae, to Rebekah and Hunter Brown of Casper
Dec. 9, 2021
- Girl, Arabella Blythe Nicole, to Jasmine and Preston Poochigian of Casper