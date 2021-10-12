CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment.
In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.
Sept. 27, 2021
- Girl, Eloise Noelle, to Desirae and Kevin Ockler of Casper
Sept. 28, 2021
- Boy, Dayja Vu, to Annicka Hoover and Dayja Vu of Casper
- Girl, Leila Dawn, to Anna and Derek Wilson of Casper
- Girl, Nimue Rose Lilo, to Harlei Blaze and Ean Porter of Casper
Sept. 29, 2021
- Boy, Thomas Douglas, to Kody and Douglas LaCount of Casper
- Girl, Adleigh Brielle, to Candace and Andrew Heinen of Douglas
Sept. 30, 2021
- Boy, Canaan Jet, to Tamara and Tyrel Duncan of Casper
Oct. 1, 2021