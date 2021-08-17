 Skip to main content
CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment. In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.

Aug. 2, 2021

  • Girl, Aurianna Skyes, to Alexis Shoopman and Terran Gallegos of Casper

Aug. 3, 2021

  • Boy, Everett Doyle, to Jennifer and Christopher Brackenrich of Casper
  • Girl, Eri Mae, to Ashley Schoen and Dustin McRann of Casper

Aug. 4, 2021

  • Boy, Arlo Eldon, to Brooke Meek and Jeddrik Rietz of Wheatland
  • Boy, Colson Cash, to Kari Till and Cody Meyers of Casper

Aug. 5, 2021

  • Boy, Kayson Cole, to Emily and Kristian Bisiar of Casper
  • Boy, James Scott, to Raefield and Ryan Schulz of Casper

Aug. 8, 2021

  • Boy, Lachlan Perry, to Victoria and Sage Haight of Casper
