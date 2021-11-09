 Skip to main content
Births

CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment.

In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.

Oct. 20, 2021

  • Boy, Ryler Eric, to Makalee and Robert Cobler of Casper

Oct. 25, 2021

  • Girl, Saoirse Wren, to Lindsey and Bradley Erickson of Casper
  • Boy, Noah Wasson, to Megan and Joshua Grube of Casper

Oct. 26, 2021

  • Boy, Nicholas Anthony, to Barbara Arellano-Soto and Anthony Soto of Casper

Oct. 27, 2021

  • Girl, Rachel Juliana, to Verena and Brendan Eberhardt of Casper
  • Boy, Walter Sutton, to Amanda and Cory Vest of Casper

Oct. 28, 2021

  • Girl, Hannah Joy, to Rebecca and Phillip Rael of Casper

Oct. 30, 2021

  • Girl, Sophie Blake, to Meghan and Randi Mayberry of Casper
Births

