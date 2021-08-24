 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Births
0 Comments

Births

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment. In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.

July 9, 2021

Boy, Copeland James, to Jordyn Barton and Zachary Reierson of Casper

Aug. 6, 2021

  • Girl, Nessa Dell, to Stefany Post and Jacques Mousseau of Casper

Aug. 7, 2021

  • Girl, Harper Ivy, to Athena Eckerle and Blake Lewis of Casper

Aug. 9, 2021

  • Girl, Madilynn Sue, Ashley and Justin Riddle of Casper
  • Girl, Paislee Anne, to Kaylee Shain of Casper

Aug. 10, 2021

  • Boy, Luca Travis, to Amber Wayland and David O'Brien of Casper
  • Boy, Lance Montgomery, to Brea Buddecke and Mark Rabb of Casper

Aug. 11, 2021

  • Girl, Jada Poppy, to Jennifer and Jeremiah Benardis of Casper
  • Girl, Tailarain Mia, to Jazmine Long and Trevor Moore of Casper

Aug. 12, 2021

  • Boy, Liam Garret, to Tabitha and Garret Stellpflug of Casper

Aug. 13, 2021

  • Girl, Grace JoAnn, to Kara and Ethan Lehner of Casper 

Aug. 15, 2021

  • Girl, Angel Sage, to Kayla Conner and Benjamin Vallot of Casper

Aug. 16, 2021

  • Boy, Oliver Banks, to Allison and Matthew Orr of Casper
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Announcements

Births

  • Updated

CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News