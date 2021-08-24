CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment. In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.
July 9, 2021
Boy, Copeland James, to Jordyn Barton and Zachary Reierson of Casper
Aug. 6, 2021
- Girl, Nessa Dell, to Stefany Post and Jacques Mousseau of Casper
Aug. 7, 2021
- Girl, Harper Ivy, to Athena Eckerle and Blake Lewis of Casper
Aug. 9, 2021
- Girl, Madilynn Sue, Ashley and Justin Riddle of Casper
- Girl, Paislee Anne, to Kaylee Shain of Casper
Aug. 10, 2021
- Boy, Luca Travis, to Amber Wayland and David O'Brien of Casper
- Boy, Lance Montgomery, to Brea Buddecke and Mark Rabb of Casper
Aug. 11, 2021
- Girl, Jada Poppy, to Jennifer and Jeremiah Benardis of Casper
- Girl, Tailarain Mia, to Jazmine Long and Trevor Moore of Casper
Aug. 12, 2021
- Boy, Liam Garret, to Tabitha and Garret Stellpflug of Casper
Aug. 13, 2021
- Girl, Grace JoAnn, to Kara and Ethan Lehner of Casper
Aug. 15, 2021
- Girl, Angel Sage, to Kayla Conner and Benjamin Vallot of Casper
Aug. 16, 2021
- Boy, Oliver Banks, to Allison and Matthew Orr of Casper