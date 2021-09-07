CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment.
In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.
Aug. 19, 2021
- Twin boy, Sawyer Bennie Francis, and girl, Kimber Lynne Marie, to Sandi and Briar Crawford of Casper
Aug. 21, 2021
- Girl, Paisley June, to Tiffany Gilmore and Hunter Harmelink of Casper
Aug. 23, 2021
- Boy, Rolando Rahmel III, to Jessyka Honea and Rolando Ruiz Jr. of Casper
- Girl, Rori Wylder Mae, to Sarah and Steven Kellick of Casper
Aug. 24, 2021
- Girl, Everly Mae, to Brandi Barrow and Christopher Kelly of Casper
- Girl, Blair Hope, to Brooke and Brian Rochelle of Casper
Aug. 25, 2021
- Boy, Jessie Lee, to Shantell and Jacob White of Casper
Aug. 26, 2021
- Girl, Brynnlee Nichole, to Bethany Medders and Brett Brown of Casper
- Boy, Mark William, to Amber and Nathan Avey of Casper
Aug. 29, 2021
- Girl, Naomi Everly, to Nelly Barbosa and Luis Coss of Casper
- Girl, Emily, to Van Thuy of Casper
Aug. 30, 2021
- Girl, Halston Ann, to Stacey and Jeff Barkell of Casper