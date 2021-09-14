CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment.
In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.
Aug. 30, 2021
- Girl, Vivian Elaine, to Hannah and Andrew Barrett of Casper
- Girl, Melanny, to Susana Arriola and Jose Mendoza of Casper
- Boy, James Donal, to Breauna and Randy King Jr. of Casper
Aug. 31, 2021
- Girl, Ayva Jay, to Nicole and Ronnie Harned of Casper
- Boy, Dexter Wayne, to Rhonda Chavez and Alfred Bell Sr. of Casper
Sept. 1, 2021
- Girl, Brooke Maeve, to Maegen and Ryan Woinarowicz of Casper
Sept. 2, 2021
- Girl, Brinley Chevelle, to Katherine and Houston Gibson of Casper
- Girl, Oaklyn Grey, to Heighden Gingrich and Colin-David Thiel of Casper
- Girl, Bristol Sue, to Sade Wilson and Zachary Galloway of Casper