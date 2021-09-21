 Skip to main content
Births

CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment.

In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.

Sept. 3, 2021

  • Girl, Vivian Ella, to Kelly and Chad Green of Casper

Sept. 7, 2021

  • Boy, Briar Brown, to Jessica and Brian Sorensen of Casper
  • Girl, Gracie Rose, to Herathena Zipler and Quinten Endelman of Casper

Sept. 9, 2021

  • Boy, Owen Zean, to Tiffani and Jedekiah May of Casper

Sept. 10, 2021

  • Girl, Zamora Ann, to Amy and Jonathan Christie of Casper

Sept. 11, 2021

  • Girl, Emmarie Mae, to Casey and Wesley Spalding of Casper

Sept. 12, 2021

  • Girl, Aspyn Rae, to Teagan Funderburk and Dalton Sollenberger of Casper

Sept. 13, 2021

  • Boy, Nolan Lee, to Braelyn Davenport and Trey Tolliver of Casper
