CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment.
In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.
Sept. 3, 2021
- Girl, Vivian Ella, to Kelly and Chad Green of Casper
Sept. 7, 2021
- Boy, Briar Brown, to Jessica and Brian Sorensen of Casper
- Girl, Gracie Rose, to Herathena Zipler and Quinten Endelman of Casper
Sept. 9, 2021
- Boy, Owen Zean, to Tiffani and Jedekiah May of Casper
Sept. 10, 2021
- Girl, Zamora Ann, to Amy and Jonathan Christie of Casper
Sept. 11, 2021
- Girl, Emmarie Mae, to Casey and Wesley Spalding of Casper
Sept. 12, 2021