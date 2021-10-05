CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment.
In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.
Sept. 21, 2021
- Boy, Alexander Joseph, to Opal and Anthony Mack of Casper
Sept. 22, 2021
- Girl, Dityaa Gwanasekaran, to Swadini Venkatesan and Gnanasekaran Ekambaram of Casper
- Girl, Kaislyn Kay, to Kyla Taylor and Eli Gilmore of Casper
Sept. 23, 2021
- Girl, Brier Denise Kay, to Natalya Blair and Caleb Kessler of Casper
- Girl, Olaya Don, to O’Laire and Nolan Hamilton of Casper
- Girl, Blakely Annalynne Marie, to Breanna Kruger and Jared Bean of Casper
- Girl, Alice Joan, to Danielle and Hector Arevalo of Casper
Sept. 24, 2021
- Boy, Hudson Ray, to Kelsey and Corey Vine of Casper