CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment.
In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.
Dec. 14, 2021
- Boy, Crue Jameson, to Hailey and Jesse Bloom of Casper
- Boy, Ronny Lee, to Virginia Villa and Ronny Bay of Casper
- Boy, Kingston J., to Ramsey Perea and Cristian Chavez of Casper
Dec. 15, 2021
- Boy, Thomas Anthony, to Kylee and Anthony Humbracht of Casper
- Boy, Kennedy Shane, to Cheyanne Pfander and Kenneth Likes of Glenrock
Dec. 16, 2021
- Boy, Rowan James, to Kayla Compton and Delbert Cody Jr. of Casper
- Boy, Wells Carl, to Jena and Carl Johannesen of Casper
- Girl, Autumn Cloe, to Jessica Edwards and Austin Robinson of Casper
Dec. 17, 2021
- Boy, Kaycee David Thomas, to Callie Miller and Josh Bates of Casper
Dec. 19, 2021
- Boy, Bodhi, to Kaylene and Justin Oliver of Casper
Dec. 20, 2021
- Girl, Holly Gretel Nicole, to Faith and Destin Joyner of Casper
- Boy, Zayne Gabriel, to Autumn Simpson and Jacob Peterson of Casper
- Girl, Mia, to Amanda and Julian Valdez of Mills
- Boy, Hunter, and girl, Raegan, to Brittny and Tyler Meyer of Casper
- Girl, MacKenzie Sue, to Rebecca and Tracy Brachtenbach of Casper
Dec. 21, 2021
- Girl, Hollie Kaye-Ann, to Sierra Bosley and Tyler Wood of Casper
- Girl, Aura Tyr Masiero, to KayLeigh Howle of Casper
Dec. 23, 2021
- Boy, Floyd James, to Jessica Stafford of Casper
- Boy, Carson Briggs, to Storiee and Dean Halvorson of Casper
- Boy, Remington, to Kassidy and Shane Sibrel of Casper
- Boy, Ezrah Joeseph Isais, to Jasmine Gould and Jesse Desourdy of Casper
Dec. 24, 2021
- Girl, Brexley Ryon, to Wannetta and Dustin Smith of Casper
Dec. 25, 2021
- Girl, Aiyanna Danielle, to Ashten Covault and Austin Anderson of Casper
Dec. 26, 2021
- Boy, Samuel Norman Bradley, to Mylia and Triston Garland of Casper
Dec. 27, 2021
- Boy, Barrett, to Ashley Stewart and Andrew Metzler of Casper