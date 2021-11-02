 Skip to main content
Births

CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment.

In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.

Oct. 17, 2021

  • Boy, Ames Monroe Eugene, to Kyra Lerschen of Casper

Oct. 18, 2012

  • Boy, Greyson Wayne, to Amber Owens and Tyler Muckley of Casper

Oct. 19, 2021

  • Boy, Deximus, to Abby Neubert of Casper
  • Girl, Raya Skye, to Laura Yetter and Mathies Fitzgerald of Casper

Oct. 21, 2021

  • Girl, Remington Lynn, to Hailey and Tanner Doyle of Casper

Oct. 22, 2021

  • Boy, Lemuel Walter, to Katy and Dennis Kuhnel of Casper

Oct. 23, 2021

  • Boy, Trenton Thomas, to Adrienne Morstad-Wyatt of Casper
  • Boy, Robert Jefferson, to Billie and Shawn Becker of Casper

Oct. 24, 2021

  • Girl, Quincy, to Mariah Quintus and Kevin Hinton of Casper
  • Girl, Zoey Elise, to Danielle and Austin Elliott of Casper

Oct. 25, 2021

  • Girl, Wacey Kay, to Natalie and Colton Whisonant of Casper
