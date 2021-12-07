CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment.
In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.
Nov. 15, 2021
- Boy, Keaton Lee, to Codi Thayer-Jones of Casper
Nov. 16, 2021
- Boy, Chevy Lantz Leroy, to Carrisa and Denver Eaton of Casper
- Girl, Dorothy Ann, to Tracie and Garth Ginder of Casper
- Girl, Mikayla Makatendeka, to Prisca Chimedza and Shephard Rusenga of Casper
Nov. 17, 2021
- Girl, Marlowe Ryan, to Sarah and Blake Parks of Casper
Nov. 18, 2021
- Girl, Juniper, to Leah Seith and Trevor Fulton of Glenrock
Nov. 19, 2021
- Boy, Linkin, to Angelica Ramos and Hunter Scherck of Casper
Nov. 20, 2021
- Girl, Scarlett Mae, to Danisha Bynum of Casper
Nov. 22, 2021
- Girl, Riplie Rose, to Samantha Casteel and Skeeter Redding of Casper
- Boy, Lincoln James, to Rachel and Casey Grisham
- Girl, Annikah Marie, to Sherra Danielson of Casper
- Boy, Braxtyn Luca, to Nikysha and Dakota Hawkins Sr. of Casper
Nov. 23, 2021
- Boy, Ryker James, to Rachel and Nathanael Macy of Casper
Nov. 24, 2021
- Girl, Laila, to Dr. Khizran Rizvi and John Babin II of Casper
Nov. 25, 2021
- Girl, RosaLynn Spencer, to Taylor Swingholm of Casper
- Girl, Lucy Mae, to Hayden and Travis Garcia of Casper
Nov. 26, 2021
- Boy, Max Taysom, to Cyndi and David Magee of Casper
Nov. 28, 2021
- Boy, Oakley James, to Adrianna Silva and Austin O’Brien of Casper
- Girl, Jaylynn Lilah, to Heather Cranmer and Richard Sopr of Casper
- Boy, Warner Taylor, to Abbigail and Tristen Johnson of Casper