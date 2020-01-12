Book award nominations open

Nominations for the 14th annual High Plains Book Awards are open through March 14. Information and nomination forms can be found online at http://highplainsbookawards.org. The list of 2019 winners is also available on the website.
The Billings Public Library Board of Directors established the High Plains Book Awards in 2006 to recognize regional authors and/or literary works that examine and reflect life on the High Plains.
The High Plains region includes Montana, North and South Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska, Colorado, Kansas and the Canadian provinces of Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.
The 2020 awards feature 12 book categories: Art & Photography, Children’s Book, Creative Nonfiction, Fiction, First Book, Indigenous Writer, Medicine/Science, Nonfiction, Poetry, Short Stories, Woman Writer and Young Adult.
Nominated books must be published for the first time in 2019.
Winners will receive a $500 cash prize and will be announced at the awards banquet that is held in conjunction with the High Plains Book Fest.
The 2020 High Plains Book Awards and High Plains BookFest will take place September 24-26.
All nominated books are read and evaluated by community readers.
Finalist books in each category will be announced in June.
Winners in each category will be determined by a panel of published writers with connections to the High Plains region.
For more information about the High Plains Book Awards, visit www.highplainsbookawards.org or contact Shari Nault, High Plains Book Awards president, at 406-672-6223 or shari2redlodge@gmail.com.