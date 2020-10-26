Mills Police Department
Misdemeanor charges
- Katrina K. Bouska, 33, interference, public intoxication
- Jason U. Collins, 44, fail to comply
- Jesus Deleon III, DWUI, open container in vehicle, DUS w/o FR
- Alan R. Fancher, 29, hold for probation and parole
- Forest L. Miller, 43, fail to comply
- John M. Molnar, 48, DWUI
- Jentry E. Peppersack, 19, fail to appear
- Francisco M. Sosa, 25, fail to comply
- Hazen Z. Taylor, 41, DWUI
- Christopher C. Walker, 33, DWUI
