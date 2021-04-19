 Skip to main content
Book ins
Book ins

Mills Police Department

DWUI misdemeanor charges

  • David R. Pickard, 21, DWUI, open container

Misdemeanor charges

  • Marc B. Alden, 46, public intoxication
  • Nicole E. Bacus, 22, probation violation
  • Daniel R. Harris, 52, trespassing
  • Amanda N. Haynes, 20, fail to appear
  • Johnny T. Holliday, 22, public intoxication
  • Jarron C. Jenkins, 18, fail to appear
  • Nathan C. Means, 47, fail to appear
  • Tyler S. Misener, 23, domestic battery
  • Joseph J. Pullum-Martinez, 39, domestic battery, DWUS
  • Christian T. Sessions, 26, public intoxication, possession of controlled substance and or paraphernalia
