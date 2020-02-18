You are the owner of this article.
Book-ins
Book-ins

Note: The Casper Police Department is no longer providing media with arrest summaries.

Mills Police Department

Felony charges

  • Marcus D. Grayson, 35, hold for probation and parole

DWUI misdemeanor charges

  • Kyle M. Hendricks, 30, DWUI, DWUS, driving without interlock device, compliance auto insurance, interference with peace officer, county warrant/hold for agency

Misdemeanor charges

  • James P. Alley, 34, fail to appear
  • Bradley T. Allgeier, 49, fail to comply (times 2), criminal warrant
  • James J. Boles, 52, DUS
  • Andrew A. Fernandez, 28, tattoo minor without parent permission, fail to comply
  • Andrew L. Holmes, 35, breach of peace, probation revocation by police officer
  • Adriena M. Medina, 36, controlled substance possession, controlled substance possession
  • meth
  • Brendan K. Sturman, 24, fail to comply, criminal warrant (times 2)
