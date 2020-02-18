Note: The Casper Police Department is no longer providing media with arrest summaries.
Mills Police Department
Felony charges
You have free articles remaining.
- Marcus D. Grayson, 35, hold for probation and parole
DWUI misdemeanor charges
- Kyle M. Hendricks, 30, DWUI, DWUS, driving without interlock device, compliance auto insurance, interference with peace officer, county warrant/hold for agency
Misdemeanor charges
- James P. Alley, 34, fail to appear
- Bradley T. Allgeier, 49, fail to comply (times 2), criminal warrant
- James J. Boles, 52, DUS
- Andrew A. Fernandez, 28, tattoo minor without parent permission, fail to comply
- Andrew L. Holmes, 35, breach of peace, probation revocation by police officer
- Adriena M. Medina, 36, controlled substance possession, controlled substance possession
- meth
- Brendan K. Sturman, 24, fail to comply, criminal warrant (times 2)