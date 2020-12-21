Mills Police Department
Felony charges
- Adam Matthew Huffer, 29, county warrant/hold for agency; misdemeanor fail to comply, fail to appear
- Douglas Allen Norton, 34, hold for probation and parole
- Micha James Sulze, 1q9, possession of meth with intent to deliver; controlled substance possession
DWUI misdemeanor charges
- Mariah Kemme, 35, DWUI
Misdemeanor charges
- John David Authement, 47, fail to appear
- Antonio Jurado, 34, fail to comply
