Note: The Casper Police Department is no longer providing media with arrest summaries.
Mills Police Department
Felony charges
- Sean B. Maher, 47, county warrant/hold for agency; misdemeanor criminal warrant
- Bryson C. Manthei, 24, hold for probation and parole
DWUI misdemeanor charges
- Adam T. Lopez, DWUI, traffic ordinance, insurance liability
Misdemeanor charges
- Marc B. Alden, 55, public intoxication
- Russell L. Frerichs, 43, public intoxication
- Daniel R. Harris, 51, public intoxication
- Jada L. Staggs, 40, fail to appear
