Note: The Casper Police Department is no longer providing media with arrest summaries.
Mills Police Department
Felony charges
- Rebecca M. Green, 22, criminal warrant; misdemeanor fail to appear
- Male Juvenile Offender, 17, possession with intent to deliver; misdemeanor DWUI
- Talon J. Johnson, 22, criminal bench warrant; misdemeanor fail to comply
DWUI misdemeanor charges
- Jerald F. Walsh, 83, DWUI
Misdemeanor charges
- Sandra K. Cooper, 49, fail to appear
- Peyton M. Owens, 20, fail to comply
- Jovan D. Presbury, 22, fail to appear (times 4)
- Francisco M. Sosa, 24, fail to appear
- Leomir Valera-Ortiz, 31, fail to appear
