Note: The Casper Police Department is no longer providing media with arrest summaries.
Mills Police Department
Felony charges
-
Juan Carlos Albrecht-Rivera, 36, hold for probation and parole
Monique Campbell, 32, hold for probation and parole
Misdemeanor charges Alyssa M. Duran, 19, public intoxication
Steven L. Jackson, 35, hold for probation and parole
