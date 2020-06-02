You are the owner of this article.
Book-ins
Note: The Casper Police Department is no longer providing media with arrest summaries.

Mills Police Department

DWUI misdemeanor charges

  • Kacey L. Vollmer, 24, DWUI child endangerment

Misdemeanor charges

  • Russell L. Frerichs, 43, public intoxication
  • Ronald K. Warner, 55, domestic assault
