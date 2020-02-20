Note: The Casper Police Department is no longer providing
media with arrest summaries.
Mills Police Department
Felony charges
Richard F. Church Jr., 61, hold for probation and parole, controlled substance possession (times 2)
Misdemeanor charges
Carter J. Boltz, 19, hold for probation and parole
Lois A. Bowen, 58, hold for probation and parole
