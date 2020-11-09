 Skip to main content
Mills Police Department

Felony charges

  • Cynthia Herrman, 29, hold for probation and parole

Misdemeanor charges

  • Dalton Gregory Griswold, 28, criminal bench warrant (times 2)
  • Kenya Amin Johnson, 43, domestic battery
  • Alexandria Kristine Kwiatkowski, 32, civil bench warrant
  • Dillon Ben Martin, 24, fail to comply
  • Angela Isaiha Munoz, 18, resisting arrest interference with police officer
  • Jerry Del Nielsen, 67, public intoxication
  • Lindsey Marie Oliver, 35, resisting arrest interference with police officer
  • Amanda Renz, 33, county warrant/hold for agency (times 2)
  • Brent Paul Sanborn, 19, fail to appear
  • Adrian Shane Vega, 35, resisting arrest interference with police officer
