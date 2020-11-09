Mills Police Department
Felony charges
- Cynthia Herrman, 29, hold for probation and parole
Misdemeanor charges
- Dalton Gregory Griswold, 28, criminal bench warrant (times 2)
- Kenya Amin Johnson, 43, domestic battery
- Alexandria Kristine Kwiatkowski, 32, civil bench warrant
- Dillon Ben Martin, 24, fail to comply
- Angela Isaiha Munoz, 18, resisting arrest interference with police officer
- Jerry Del Nielsen, 67, public intoxication
- Lindsey Marie Oliver, 35, resisting arrest interference with police officer
- Amanda Renz, 33, county warrant/hold for agency (times 2)
- Brent Paul Sanborn, 19, fail to appear
- Adrian Shane Vega, 35, resisting arrest interference with police officer
