Mills Police Department
Felony charges
- Brian Christopher Cavender, 49, attempt to elude, wrongful take/dispose property; misdemeanor fail to appear, reckless driving, interference with peace officer
- Juvenile Offender, 16, larceny; misdemeanor probation revocation
Misdemeanor charges
- Isabel Marie Bramson, 37, fail to comply (times 2), interference with peace officer
- Taylor Jay O’Neill, 25, fail to comply
Sally Ann Shurmur
Community News Editor
Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.
