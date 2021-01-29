 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Book ins
View Comments

Book ins

{{featured_button_text}}

Mills Police Department

Felony charges

  • Austin Jay Walker Goodfellow, 26, hold for probation and parole

Misdemeanor charges

  • Donald Glen Caraveau, 51, hold for probation and parole
  • Jerri Lynn Hill, 41, hold for probation and parole
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m. Jan. 22, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age…

Inmate rosters
Announcements

Inmate rosters

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m. Jan. 23, 24, and 25, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News