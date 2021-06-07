 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Book ins
0 Comments

Book ins

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Glenrock Police Department

DWUI misdemeanor charges

  • Chezarae Wilson, 38, driving under the influence of controlled substance

Mills Police Department

Felony charges

  • Michael A. Lee Wood, 27, hold for probation and parole

DWUI misdemeanor charges

  • Andrew P. Kelly, 46, DWUI

Misdemeanor charges

  • Nichole F. Greenleaf, 52, fail to comply
  • Jaimie L. Huston, 35, fail to comply
  • Joanne N. James, 29, fail to appear
  • Quentin M. Lanham, 20, fail to comply
  • Sean P. Lavin, 21, drive while license canceled, revoked or suspended, drive without interlock device
  • Ramon R. Pacheco, 47, hold for probation and parole
  • Jenefer L. Smith, 50, fail to appear
  • Kirk E. Steffey, 42, fail to appear
  • Hosea D. White, 42, hold for probation and parole
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., May 28, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age…

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., May 26, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News