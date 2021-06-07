Glenrock Police Department
DWUI misdemeanor charges
- Chezarae Wilson, 38, driving under the influence of controlled substance
Mills Police Department
Felony charges
- Michael A. Lee Wood, 27, hold for probation and parole
DWUI misdemeanor charges
- Andrew P. Kelly, 46, DWUI
Misdemeanor charges
- Nichole F. Greenleaf, 52, fail to comply
- Jaimie L. Huston, 35, fail to comply
- Joanne N. James, 29, fail to appear
- Quentin M. Lanham, 20, fail to comply
- Sean P. Lavin, 21, drive while license canceled, revoked or suspended, drive without interlock device
- Ramon R. Pacheco, 47, hold for probation and parole
- Jenefer L. Smith, 50, fail to appear
- Kirk E. Steffey, 42, fail to appear
- Hosea D. White, 42, hold for probation and parole