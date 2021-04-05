 Skip to main content
Book ins
Book ins

Mills Police Department

Felony charges

  • Aaron Blanchard, 39, DWUI; misdemeanor driving under suspension

Misdemeanor charges

  • Cody J. Coker, 21, fail to appear
  • Daniel R. Harris, 52, public intoxication, disturbing the peace
  • Katrina M. Lucero, 36, fail to appear
  • Anthony W. Witcher, 32, domestic battery
