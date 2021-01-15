 Skip to main content
Book-ins
Book-ins

Mills Police Department

Misdemeanor charges

  • Jeffery Fitzgerald Bruner, 44, disturb the peace, interference
  • Cole Darren Goodsell, 53, fail to comply
  • Douglas Frederick Ryberg Jr., 25, hold for probation and parole
